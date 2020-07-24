Malaika Arora Shares A Throwback From Her Last Meeting With Kareena-Karisma Kapoor And Friends

Malaika Arora shared this image. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is missing her friends and her latest series of posts and Instagram stories clearly reflect that. Malaika, on Friday, posted a stunning picture of herself with Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla and sister Amrita Arora on her Instagram profile and revealed that it was the last picture of them together before the lockdown began. Malaika captioned the post: "When we last all met just before lockdown...Outfit, make-up, sun-glasses, pose-ready and no marks." In her post, Malaika addressed Karisma Kapoor and wrote:" Your pose says it all, girl." Later, Kareena shared the picture on her Instagram profile and wrote: "My women for life."

On Thursday, Malaika shared a picture perfect selfie with her squad on her Instagram story and she captioned it: "This day, that year... 2015. Karisma Kapoor, you click great pictures."

During the lockdown, the quartet frequently shared throwback pictures and united through video call sessions. Kareena shared this picture with her BFFS and wrote: "We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables. Can't deal with being away from my girl gang for this long." Here are some more posts:

The 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan, remains Kareena Kapoor's last project. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood. Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year, alongside Milind Soman and designer Masaba Gupta.