Kareena Kapoor, Who Is Missing Vacationing With Her 'Favourite Boys' Saif Ali Khan And Taimur, Shares Adorable Throwback Pic

Kareena Kapoor is missing vacationing with her "favourite boys" - husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur - and her latest entry on Instagram proves it. The actress, in a throwback state of mind, shared an adorable family photo from one of her vacations and it has all out heart. In the photograph, Kareena Kapoor looks stunning as always in a pink sweater and blue denims. She can be seen leaning on Saif Ali Khan, who, in a white sweater and jeans, can be seen holding little Taimur as the trio pose by what appears to be a lake for a family picture.

Check out the beautiful family photo, sharing which Kareena Kapoor wrote: "All I ever need...#FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack":

Reacting to Kareena Kapoor's post, her sister Karisma Kapoor, her BFF Amrita Arora and friend Katrina Kaif dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Kareena Kapoor's feed has several pictures of her "favourite boys" - some of them feature the duo playing in the house while others show them painting on walls. We have selected a few for you, take a look:

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. She has featured in films like Jab We Met, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine, Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard and Veere Di Wedding among others. Her next project is Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.