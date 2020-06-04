Here's What Kareena Kapoor's 'Favourite Boys' Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Are Up To

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's picture of her "favourite boys" Saif Ali Khan and Taimur will make your day better. On Thursday, the Jab We Met actress dropped another super adorable picture of Saif and son Taimur chilling on the floor and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the set of pictures, Taimur can be seen smiling with all his heart while lying on Saif's back. Sharing the cute snippet of their father-son time, Kareena wrote, "Saif said, 'I always got your back.' Tim took it literally." The 39-year-old actress also added the hashtags "favourite boys" and "quarantine mornings" to her post. Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, Kareena's pictures were flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the pictures, one of Kareena's best friends, Amrita Arora commented with several heart emoticons to which Kareena replied back with heart emojis.

Kareena keeps treating her Instafam to adorable pictures of Saif and Taimur. A few days back, Kareena trended a great deal for sharing a picture of Saif giving a haircut to 3-year-old Taimur. "Haircut anyone," Kareena captioned the picture.

Saif and Taimur also have their painting sessions at home. Kareena shared a picture where Taimur, adorably called "in house Picasso" by Kareena, can be seen painting a wall. "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it," she wrote. In another picture, Saif can be seen painting flowers. "When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind," Kareena captioned the picture.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur filled up a white piece of cloth with colourful hand prints. "Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life," wrote Kareena.

Kareena got married to Saif Ali Khan in October, 2012. They welcomed their son Taimur in December, 2016. Saif was earlier married to Amrita Singh, with whom he has a daughter Sara Ali Khan and a son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Amrita parted ways in 2004.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the 2020 comedy drama Jawaani Jaaneman. He will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Dil Bechara. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Homi Adajanis's film Angrezi Medium co-starring Radhika Madan and late actor Irrfan Khan. She has Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha to look forward to.