Irrfan Khan Fan Kareena Kapoor Did Angrezi Medium Just So She Could Work With Him

Kareena and Irrfan in still from Angrezi Medium (courtesy Twitter)

Highlights 'Angrezi Medium' was Irrfan Khan's last film

'Angrezi Medium' was Kareena's first movie with Irrfan

The actor returned to India from London to shoot the movie

Irrfan Khan, one of India's finest actors, died in Mumbai at the age of 53. He left behind an impressive legacy of work, the last of which was Angrezi Medium. Kareena Kapoor, who played a small role in the Homi Adajania-directed movie, had told NDTV in an interview last month that she came on board Angrezi Medium only to work with Irrfan Khan. When asked if she's a fan of the Piku actor, Kareena stated the obvious and exclaimed: "Of course!" and added: "I think the main idea of me doing the film also was very much to work with him." Sharing her experience of working with Irrfan, Kareena said: "It's amazing the kind of work he's put into this." Angrezi Medium also includes Radhika Madaan and Dimple Kapadia. "Look at the cast of the film. I am so happy to be in such esteemed company of Radhika, Irrfan and Dimple. I think it's spectacular," Kareena added.

Angrezi Medium opened in theatres on March 13, just 12 days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in India because of the coronavirus outbreak. After a brief run in theatres, the movie was released on Amazon Prime Videos.

Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with an neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018, completed the shooting of Angrezi Medium in a few months last year. Irrfan, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in London, returned to the English capital after wrapping Angrezi Medium. Just ahead of the trailer release of Angrezi Medium, Irrfan told his fans via a video message that he won't be part of the film's promotions, hinting at his declining health.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in for the Piku star, remembering him as the magnificent actor he was, from all of Bollywood. Megastar Kamal Haasan also mourned Irrfan Khan on Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Kajol and others have flooded twitter, saying: "You are the best we have."

Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons.