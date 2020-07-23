The One With Kareena Kapoor, Malaika-Amrita Arora And Their Picture Perfect Pouts

Kareena with Malaika, Amrita and Mallika Bhatt.(Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora's latest Instagram story is all about friendship. On Thursday, Malaika posted a throwback picture with her friends Kareena Kapoor and Mallika Bhatt, which also features her sister and actress Amrita Arora. Also, she revealed in the caption that the photograph was clicked by Karisma Kapoor. In the picture, all the celebrities can be seen pouting as they pose for the camera. Malaika also revealed that the picture happens to be from the year 2015. "This day, that year... 2015. Karisma Kapoor, you click great pictures," wrote Malaika Arora. Later, Kareena also shared the picture on her Instagram story.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora are a part of a close-knit circle which also includes designer Manish Malhotra. During the lockdown, the quartet frequently shared throwback pictures and united through video calls. Kareena shared this picture with her BFFS and wrote: "We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables. Can't deal with being away from my girl gang for this long."

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year, alongside Milind Soman and designer Masaba Gupta.