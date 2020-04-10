Here's How Kareena Kapoor Found A Way To Bond With Her 'Girl Gang'

Kareena Kapoor (L), Amrita Arora (R). (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor found a way to reunite with her "girl gang" amid lockdown. The actress shared a screenshot of a video conference call with her friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Malika Bhatt. Kareena's sister and actress Karisma Kapoor was missing from the picture. The caption on Kareena's Instagram story read: "Missing our Lolo (Karisma's nickname)." She added the hashtags #TogetherForever and #GirlGang to the post. Later, Malaika Arora also shared the picture on her Instagram story.

Take a look at Kareena's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Last month, Kareena shared a post along with all her friends as well as her sister Karisma Kapoor and she wrote: "Friends that nap together, stay forever." ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Malaika-Amrita and the Kapoor sisters are a part of a close-knit circle and they are frequently spotted hanging out together. The quartet is frequently seen at parties together. Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has featured in films like Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Hello, Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq among others.