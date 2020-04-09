Once Upon A Time On A Beach Holiday... Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, don't lie. You're clearly craving a beach vacay! The Angrezi Medium actress is getting her fair share of vitamin D every day (there's proof on her Instagram) but what she wants is some vitamin sea. TBH, I want it, you want it, we all want it! With her latest Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor reminded us summer meant vacation and vacation meant a trip to the beach with family. But things are different now. Unable to go on a vacation because of the coronavirus lockdown, the 39-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane and returned to Instagram with a holiday memory. "I am not dreaming of beaches... You are," she captioned the photo.

Kareena's fam-jam photo also stars Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Kareena is stunning in a red bikini as she enjoys coco

visit your beach memories.

Kareena and Saif routinely go on vacations at least twice a year - their favourite travel destinations are Gstaad, an upscale resort town in Switzerland, and London. The couple have also travelled to sea-side destinations such as the Maldives and Cape Towns in the past. Soha Ali Khan had shared this photo from the Maldives a few years back.

Daydreaming done, Kareena is very much in Mumbai busy "working from home" or trying out pasta necklaces made by Taimur or simply sweating it out. When she's free, Kareena is soaking up the sun in her favourite kaftaans.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium. She also has films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht to look forward to.