New Pics From Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur's Cape Town Vacation

Kareena Kapoor with her son Taimur. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their son Taimur Ali Khan's second birthday at a resort in Cape Town, where the family of three is currently on vacation. A picture of Kareena Kapoor and Taimur (who looked oh-so-adorable) posing under an umbrella has sent the Internet into a meltdown. In addition, another picture of Kareena and Saif is also going viral. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan mixed their leisure trip with some work commitments and the said picture may be from the television commercial (TVC) shoot they've been filming in Cape Town. Earlier, Kareena's team had shared BTS pictures of the actress from the commercial shoot.

Take a look at the latest pictures from Kareena, Saif and Taimur's vacation in Cape Town:

Meanwhile, here are some other photos of Kareena, previously shared by her team members.

Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and Taimur was born on December 20, 2016. On the work front, Kareena, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, has signed up for Karan Johar's period piece Takht and Raj Mehta's Good News, a film on surrogacy, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

In Takht, Kareena co-stars with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Saif Ali Khan is currently filming the second season of critically acclaimed Netflix web-series Sacred Games. Saif had filmed a few scenes before leaving for Cape Town. Saif has also been roped in to play the role of Udaybhan Rathod in Ajay Devgn's Taanaji.