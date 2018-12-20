Swara Bhasker Is Impressed By How Kareena Kapoor Has 'Managed Her Professional And Personal Life'

Swara Bhasker was last seen in Veere Di Wedding. (Image courtesy: reallyswara)

Actress Swara Bhasker believes that the way Kareena Kapoor manages her professional and personal life is "simply amazing," reports news agency IANS. During a recent interview with Big FM, Swara said that her Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor is a source of inspiration for working women. "She (Kareena Kapoor) is an inspiration for the working girls. She has proved that one can have a successful career along with enjoying one's personal life. The way she has managed both her professional and personal life is simply amazing," said Swara Bhasker.

Kareena Kapoor has managed to strike a balance between her personal and professional life with ease. However, during a recent interview with news agency IANS, she revealed that she was told not to get married as it would end her career. "I have always been someone who wanted to follow her heart. When I was getting married, people told me that don't get married because your career will end after that. No producer will take you in his films and you will not get any work, but after marriage, I have been working so much that sometimes, I say I don't want to work too much," said Kareena Kapoor.

Meanwhile, during the interview, Swara was asked if would consider being part of any biopic, to which she responded, "I would like to do a biography of Madhubala ji, if one is ever made on this iconic Bollywood actress." She added, "If any biography is made on any historical figure, I would like to do the role of Indira Gandhi."

Swara Bhasker is best-known for her performances in films such as Veere Di Wedding, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, the Tanu Weds Manu series and Raanjhanaa among others. She also featured in the web-series It's Not That Simple.

(With inputs from IANS)