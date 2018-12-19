Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Send Early Christmas Greetings From Cape Town

Kareena's manager shared this photo (courtesy poonamdamania )

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are holidaying in Cape Town with Taimur ahead of the little nawab's second birthday and guess what they just did? The stars sent their best wishes to fans and followers on Christmas with an adorable family portrait of the Pataudis'. The location is a bit envy-inducing for those who are stuck at our desks - they were spotted at Camps Bay, a favourite tourist destination in Cape Town. While neither Saif nor Kareena have any social media accounts, the actress' manager Poonam Damania posted a photo of the trio and wrote: "Merry Christmas from the Pataudis' from the Cape of Good Hope."

In the click, Kareena is fabulous as ever in a white beach dress while Saif and Taimur are colour coordinated for their beach clothing. The little one appears to be in the midst of making a sand castle. Aww, how cute is that?

While this photo above became our instant favourite, there are more glimpses of Kareena posing with her team and her friends in the South African port city. Here's some of our favourite. Kareena and Saif are not just holidaying in Cape Town but have also made room for work commitments during their vacation. They fitted in a television commercial (TVC) shoot in their holiday itinerary.

Meanwhile, Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his second birthday on December 20 - Kareena and Saif, who married in 2012, welcomed baby Taimur in 2016.

On the back front, Kareena Kapoor has films such as Takht and Good News in her line-up while Saif Ali Khan is shooting for the second season of Sacred Games.