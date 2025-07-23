Influencer Goes For A Swim In Her "Favourite Spot" In Cape Town, It Turns Out To Be Sewage Water

A content creator was left disgusted after unknowingly swimming through what appeared to be sewage-contaminated water at a popular beach in Cape Town. Michelle Sky Hayward, a 33-year-old former professional kitesurfer, had gone for her usual morning swim when she noticed the water looked murkier and foamier than usual. Despite her initial doubts, she decided to go in anyway and even recorded the experience.

In the video, Ms Hayward is seen laughing and enjoying herself in the murky water. "Let's go swimming. This is my favourite spot. It is so beautiful," she says as she continues to swim in the foamy water. At one point, she even appears to ingest the water. "That is salty," she remarks.

However, once she posted the clip on social media, her followers flooded the comments section to share the disgusting truth.

Take a look at the video below:

Social media users quickly pointed to the unusual colour and texture of the sea, and revealed that she had been swimming in what was likely sewage-polluted water.

"That foam is sewage, I hope you know that," one user wrote. "Can someone please tell her that she is swimming in sewage foam," commented another.

"You're swimming in raw sewage," said a third user.

Also Read | Watch: ISKCON Devotees Chant 'Hare Krishna' Outside KFC In Response To YouTuber's Prank Video

However, some social media users claimed that it was just natural oceanic foam and not from a sewer.

"It really depends. It could be just regular seafoam. You would know if it's foam from sewage overflow/runoff," one user said. "Ocean can also form a Foam naturally, too," remarked another.

"The foam isn't sewage. It's produced by microorganisms, which can be influenced by both natural factors and human-related pollutants, including sewage. You'll be fine, you can check online to see if your "designated bathing water" is safe to swim in," one user wrote.