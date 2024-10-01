Explore South Africa's Wildlife With These Safari Day Trips In Cape Town

If you are a wildlife enthusiast and love to explore nature, then this news will surely brighten your day. On September 30, 2024, the transportation company Uber introduced safari day trips from Cape Town, South Africa. As per People magazine, the launch is part of their “Go Anywhere” program of limited-edition experiences. Talking about their new launch, Uber will provide full day safaris departing from Cape Town for Aquila Private Game Reserve, which is a wildlife conservancy about a two-hour drive from the city.

(Also Read: 5 Monuments You Must Visit When Travelling To Istanbul In Turkey Like Sara Tendulkar)

As per Uber, upon arrival, guests will transfer from a typical ride share vehicle to their newly launched traditional safari truck. The safari truck will then take passengers in the wild, where they can spot the big five—elephants, rhinos, lions, African buffalo and leopards and much more wildlife.

Uber's safari offers many benefits. While many traditional safaris require multiple night stay and often pricey luxury camps. Uber is intended to be much more feasible and accessible for a casual traveller and extremely budget friendly at just $200. The cost included transfer to and from the reserve from Cape Town safari, lunch and a champagne toast at Aquila. Not only this but it also offers leisure time with access to their grounds.

The booking procedure for the safari is simple and can be booked up to 90 days in advance through the Uber app. The safaris will be available to book from October 2, 2024.

(Also Read: 6 Destinations Around The World Every Coffee Connoisseur Needs To Visit Once In Their Life)