6 Destinations Around The World Every Coffee Connoisseur Needs To Visit Once In Their Life

Caffeine enthusiasts will agree that great coffee starts with great beans. 85 percent of Indian travellers want to try indigenous foods and flavours in 2024 and in celebration of International Coffee Day on October 1, Booking.com shared some of the destinations renowned for their signature brews; from Kodagu's exceptional quality and distinctive flavour profile to Java's wet-processed beans which ensure an elite tasting cup.

1. Kodagu, Coorg, India

Nestled amidst the breathtaking mountains of Karnataka, Kodagu (which is also known as Coorg), offers a captivating blend of natural beauty, cultural richness and aromatic coffee plantations. For coffee connoisseurs, it is a paradise. Explore expansive coffee estates, while breathing in the rich aroma of coffee beans and delve into the region's fascinating history of coffee cultivation. Sample various blends and roasts, or simply unwind with a relaxing cup of joe while basking in the lush greenery and tranquil surroundings. Coorg offers more than just coffee. Discover the mesmerising beauty of Abbey Falls, explore the historic Madikeri Fort, or embark on a thrilling trek through the mountains to uncover its diverse flora and fauna.

2. Santa Barbara, California

At the heart of California lies Santa Barbara; a picturesque city known for its great beaches, brilliant architecture and classic seafood dishes. It is also home to a long-standing coffee culture, boasting numerous fair trade plantations and consequently elite cafes, offering a unique blend of flavours. Travellers looking to experience Santa Barbara's coffee culture will be pleased to know that its cafes are known to cater to local tastes which include a nutty, chocolatey and fruit-forward flavour. Whether it's the famed Santa Barbara Roasting Company serving over 70 varieties of organic and shade grown fair trade coffee, or Lighthouse Coffee Shop, known for its warm brews and delicious pastries, the choices are wide.

3. Java, Indonesia Straddled between Sumatra and Bali lies the island of Java, known as the geographical and economic centre of Indonesia. Its location near the Equator and mountainous surroundings creates microclimates that are perfect for coffee growing. When not basking in its idyllic settings which encompasses beautiful greenery, large national parks, jaw-dropping mountains and impressive temples, travellers have the chance to learn more about Java's coffee industry which dates back to the 18th century. Today, caffeine fans can enjoy its signature Javanese coffee which goes through a unique 'washed coffee' process to provide a cleaner and sweeter taste.

4. Coatepec, Mexico

Located in the central region of Veracruz, Coatepec is home to quaint towns, elegant parks and a variety of cultural museums, including the popular Coffee Museum, as well as food markets for visitors to discover local delicacies such as tamales and chilaquiles. It is also Mexico's coffee capital, thanks to it being one of the largest growers of coffee beans in the region. Along with being characterized by its brightly coloured buildings, it's also known for its abundance of excellent cafes where visitors can enjoy freshly roasted coffee, with Coatepec's "high grown" beans known for its medium acidity and subtle nutty flavour. Along with holding the title of coffee capital of Mexico, Coatepec is also known as Mexico's orchid capital and visitors can see the destination's commitment to the species by visiting its Museum of Orchids Garden.

5. Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Characterised by rivers and canals, Ho Chi Minh is Vietnam's most populous city with a bustling ambience, best reflected in its vibrant architecture, buzzing street markets and exciting nightlife. Additionally, it has a rich and varied coffee culture, with many areas coining their own delicacies including 'cà phê trúng', or egg coffee. Expect to see the city's avenues dotted with upscale coffee shops and traditional spots where locals and tourists alike sit on stools that line the streets enjoying 'Cà phê sữa đá', a ground dark roast Vietnamese-grown coffee often served over ice with condensed milk.

6. Nicosia, Cyprus

The capital and largest city of Cyprus, Nicosia is filled with narrow streets sprinkled with traditional houses, architectural tapestry and ancient museums. Along with its archaeological appeal, the city attracts coffee fanatics as an inherent ritual of Cypriot culture is to not only start the day with coffee, but to have regular coffee breaks throughout the day and night, thus earning the spot of the country's favourite beverage. Boasting vibrant cafes, skilled baristas and a diverse selection of coffees, travellers can enjoy a popular brew here using a blend of Arabica and Robusta beans from Brazil, India and Ethiopia, resulting in a chocolate and earthy flavour.

