Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Are Mixing Work And Play In South Africa With Taimur

Kareena Kapoor during a TVC shoot in Cape Town. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "She's the perfect storm," wrote Kareena's stylist Kareena and Saif accommodated a TVC shoot in their holiday itinerary Taimur will celebrate his second birthday on December 20

It's not all play and no work for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on their holiday in Cape Town. Kareena and Saif left for South Africa with their son Taimur on Sunday and apart from celebrating Taimur's second birthday there, the actor couple also accommodated a television commercial (TVC) shoot in their holiday itinerary. Pictures of Kareena Kapoor dressed in palazzo pants and front-knot shirt for an advertisement have taken over the Internet. Kareena's stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared a boomerang video with the best possible caption: "She's the perfect storm." In another picture shared by hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori, Kareena can be seen flipping her tresses in the Cape Town breeze.

Care to see glimpses from Kareena Kapoor's work-holiday trip?

Before leaving for Cape Town, Saif told Mumbai Mirror, "Kareena and I will be shooting an ad in Cape Town for a luggage brand. After that we are going to ride horses and see some big cats for Tim's birthday."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012 and they welcomed Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and her upcoming films are Good News opposite Akshay Kumar and co-starring Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, and Takht with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Saif Ali Khan is filming of the second season of Netflix's Sacred Games. He filmed a few scenes for the show before leaving for Cape Town. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Baazaar, which did not fare well at the box office.