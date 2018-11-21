Kareena Kapoor Was Told 'Don't Get Married, It Will End Your Career'

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding (Courtesy uditaagoswami)

Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, her first film after the birth of her son Taimur, was told not to get married because that would end her career, the actress told news agency IANS. "I have always been someone who wanted to follow her heart. When I was getting married people told me that don't get married because your career will end after that. No producer will take you in his films and you will not get any work. But after marriage, I have been working so much that sometimes, I say I don't want to work too much," IANS quoted the actress as saying. Kareena Kapoor featured in films such as Talaash, Ki And Ka, Satyagraha, Bajrangi Bhaijaan after she married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012.

The 38-year-old actress added that she wants to "follow her heart" and doesn't want to listen to what people have to say. "I wouldn't listen to what people had to say. I am doing more work than earlier, I would like to continue and I hope that I will always follow my heart and that's what I wanted to do," she said.

Kareena Kapoor, who will make her debut as a radio presenter very soon, said that she was initially "very nervous" to grab the opportunity since she had never "explored" radio in her life. "When Ishq 104.8 FM came to me for a show that time, I was also surprised because I never been explored radio in my life. So, I was very nervous but when I heard concept of the show and the show would be about 'What Women Want' then, I realised that this is the perfect time for me to dive into something like this."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is also part of Netflix India's Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle. Kareena Kapoor will voice the character of Kaa, the hypnotic python. Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Jackie Shroff have also been roped in to voice different characters in the film. Kareena Kapoor also has Good News and Takht in the pipeline.

With inputs from IANS.