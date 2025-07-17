When Kiara Advani Wished That Her Daughter Inherits Kareena Kapoor's "Confidence"

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter on July 15. The new parents in B-town announced the baby's arrival with an Instagram post. After Kiara became a mother, an old video resurfaced where she talked about how she wished that her daughter would inherit Kareena Kapoor's "confidence."

During the promotions of her film Good Newwz (2019), Kiara was asked which qualities of Kareena Kapoor she would want her future daughter to inherit.

Kiara, who shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor in the film, said, "Her confidence, her expressions, her aura - all her qualities. She's a 10 on 10." Co-star Akshay Kumar, who was present at the meet, added, "radiant face."

Kareena also congratulated the couple. Sharing their announcement post on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Congratulations to the lovely couple... God bless your little angel."

On Wednesday, Kiara and Sidharth shared a pink-themed announcement on Instagram and wrote, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl - Kiara and Sidharth.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple have been giving major couple goals ever since.

In February this year, the lovebirds announced that they were expecting their first baby. In the snap shared by the duo on Instagram, we see their hands gently holding a tiny pair of baby socks.

"The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon," read the text attached to the post.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film, headlined by Yash, will hit the cinema screens on March 19, 2026.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film VVAN: Force of the Forest will be released in November this year.

