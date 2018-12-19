Kareena Kapoor Is Making Cape Town Look So, So Good

Kareena Kapoor in Cape Town (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Soaking up the South African sun," read the caption Kareena and Saif will shoot for a TV commercial in Cape Town They will also celebrate Taimur's second birthday on December 20

Kareena Kapoor, currently on a work-cum-leisure trip, is making Cape Town look so good. Kareena, husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur flew to Cape Town over the weekend. Apart from celebrating Taimur's second birthday there, the couple will shoot for a TV commercial. Pictures of Kareena, shared by her team, have taken over the Internet and they are just too fabulous. In the latest pictures, the Veere Di Wedding actress poses in a candy-striped front-knot shirt, paired with flared denims. "Soaking up the South African sun," Kareena's manager Poonam Damania captioned her post. In another picture, Kareena shares the frame with her team against a breathtaking background. "Team Kareena Kapoor in Cape Town," read the caption.

Here are the latest pictures from Kareena's Cape Town diary.

"She's the perfect storm," Kareena's stylist Lakshmi Lehr wrote for a Boomerang video of the actress, shared earlier this week.

Of their Cape Town itinerary, Saif earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "Kareena and I will be shooting an ad in Cape Town for a luggage brand. After that we are going to ride horses and see some big cats for Tim's birthday."

Taimur was born to Kareena and Saif on December 20, 2016. The couple hosted a pre-birthday party for Taimur earlier this month in Mumbai, which was attended by their family members and friends.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, has Good News and Takht in the pipeline. Saif Ali Khan is filming the second season of Netflix's Sacred Games. He was last seen in Baazaar.