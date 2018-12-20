On Taimur's Birthday, Maasi Karisma Kapoor Is Missing Him Very, Very Much

The Kapoor sisters with parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor (Image courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Maasi Karisma Kapoor is missing her sister Kareena Kapoor and nephew Taimur on his second birthday and her latest Instagram post pretty much encapsulates the feeling. Karisma dug out a photo from her family photo archive and shared it on Instagram. The family picture features Karisma with mom Babita, father Randhir Kapoor, sister Kareena and birthday boy Taimur. "Happy birthday Taimur," the actress captioned her post and accompanied it with hashtags "#majormissing" and "#family". The photo shared by Karisma appears to be from her London vacation with her family earlier this year. Taimur is currently in Cape Town with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The photo has been liked by Riddhima Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Maheep Kapoor.

Take a look at the photo here:

Happy birthday Taimur ! #majormissing #family A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 20, 2018 at 3:50am PST

Earlier in the day, Karisma had posted a birthday wish for the little munchkin on Instagram and wrote: "Happy 2nd birthday to our little jaan. We love you the most." She accompanied the post with a photo of Taimur with her children Samiera and Kiaan.

Kareena Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain also shared a birthday post for Taimur. "Tim Tim turns 2," Armaan captioned the video featuring the actor with his nephew. The video is from last year's Christmas part hosted by the Kapoors.

Tim Tim turns 2 A post shared by Armaan Jain (@therealarmaanjain) on Dec 20, 2018 at 12:48am PST

Natasha Poonawala, who is a close friend of the Kapoor sisters, posted a wish for Taimur o Instagram. "Happy Happy Birthday Taimur," she wrote.

Happy Happy Birthday Taimur!!! A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) on Dec 20, 2018 at 5:04am PST

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 and Taimur, the couple's only child, was born on December 2016 in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted a pre-birthday bash for their son before they flew off to south Africa.