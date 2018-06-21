Where's Taimur In Karisma Kapoor's Family Pic From London, Fans Asked

"But where's Taimur," "Taimur ko bhul gye" and "Taimur ke bina maza nahi arha" were some of the common responses seen in the comments section of Karisma Kapoor's latest Instagram post, who is on a family retreat in London. She posted a picture featuring three generations of the Kapoor clan, but guess which member we are missing the most? No points for guessing, just like most of the comments, our answer is also Taimur. Karisma's picture included sister Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan along with their parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor and uncle Kunal Kapoor. Kapoor generation #3 was represented by Karisma's children Samaira and Kiaan. The post, which Karisma captioned as "Missing Taimur," received over 48,000 likes within an hour.
Highlights
- Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with her from London
- "But where's Taimur," read a comment and many such were posted
- The picture received over 48,000 likes on Instagram
Take a look at Karisma's post here:
Too much love in one frame.
Karisma Kapoor also shared another picture with sister Kareena, from their London vacation and wrote: "#twinning sisterswag # #sistersquad." Take a look at the post here:
Karisma Kapoor's Instagram posts always give us goals, from sharing pictures with her "lovelies," (remember the post featuring Kareena, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, that sent the Internet into a frenzy), to giving us an insight into her dreamy wardrobe, Karisma Kapoor's Instagram timeline is all things pretty.
CommentsHere's proof:
Karisma Kapoor is best known for her performance in films such as Zubeidaa, Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Biwi No.1 and Hum Saath-Saath Hain among others.