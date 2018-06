On London Holiday, Veeres Kareena Kapoor, Sonam And Rhea Joined By Karisma

Kareena, Karisma, Sonam and Rhea in London (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Look who has joined Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor in London - Karisma. Yes, that calls for a double celebration for thes. Karisma has Instagrammed a beautiful picture of the gang from London and wrote, "With these lovelies." In the picture, all four of them, looking stylish as always, pose with a friend on the streets of London. (Hard to miss Kareena's swag in the silver jacket). Rhea Kapoor was the first to update about Karisma's London trip. She had posted an Instagram story with Kareena, Sonam, Anand Ahuja and of course, Karishma. And, the recent one features Saif Ali Khan too.Here's the picture Karisma posted.ICYMI, we have taken stills from Rhea's Instagram story. Take a look. (You can thank us later).Kareena and Saif, along with their son Taimur are holidaying in London. Sonam also celebrated her 33rd birthday there with husband Anand Ahuja.Pictures of Kareena, Saif and Taimur have been shared by their fan clubs. Kareena and Sonam are on a much-needed break after the release of their film. Right after the wedding, Sonam had got busy with the film's promotions., also starring Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, was co-produced by Rhea Kapoor. Arjun had also joined thes in London last week. He was filmingthere. Later, his sister Anshula came. (Yes, the Kapoors had kind of taken over London).released to positive reviews on June 1 and has earned over Rs 70 crore at the box office.