On London Holiday, Veeres Kareena Kapoor, Sonam And Rhea Joined By Karisma

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:57am PDT

A post shared by KareenaKapoorFCIndonesia_KKFCI (@kareenakfc_id) on Jun 11, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

A post shared by KareenaKapoorFCIndonesia_KKFCI (@kareenakfc_id) on Jun 9, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

In great company !!! #londonsummer with the Veere's & @SamyuktaNair of course... #bebokillingit and the #kapoorsisters killing it... pic.twitter.com/nK2KpG1H9L