On London Holiday, Veeres Kareena Kapoor, Sonam And Rhea Joined By Karisma

Look who has joined Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor in London - Karisma. Yes, that calls for a double celebration for the veeres. Karisma has Instagrammed a beautiful picture of the gang from London and wrote, "With these lovelies." In the picture, all four of them, looking stylish as always, pose with a friend on the streets of London. (Hard to miss Kareena's swag in the silver jacket). Rhea Kapoor was the first to update about Karisma's London trip. She had posted an Instagram story with Kareena, Sonam, Anand Ahuja and of course, Karishma. And, the recent one features Saif Ali Khan too.
- "With these lovelies," wrote Karisma
- Anand and Saif also joined them
- Kareena and Saif's son Taimur is also in London
Here's the picture Karisma posted.
ICYMI, we have taken stills from Rhea's Instagram story. Take a look. (You can thank us later).
Kareena and Saif, along with their son Taimur are holidaying in London. Sonam also celebrated her 33rd birthday there with husband Anand Ahuja.
Pictures of Kareena, Saif and Taimur have been shared by their fan clubs.
Kareena and Sonam are on a much-needed break after the release of their film Veere Di Wedding. Right after the wedding, Sonam had got busy with the film's promotions. Veere Di Wedding, also starring Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, was co-produced by Rhea Kapoor.
Arjun had also joined the veeres in London last week. He was filming Namaste England there. Later, his sister Anshula came. (Yes, the Kapoors had kind of taken over London).
In great company !!! #londonsummer with the Veere's & @SamyuktaNair of course... #bebokillingit and the #kapoorsisters killing it... pic.twitter.com/nK2KpG1H9L— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 7, 2018
Veere Di Wedding released to positive reviews on June 1 and has earned over Rs 70 crore at the box office.