In Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's New London Vacay Pic, We're Missing Taimur

After the release of, Kareena deserved a break - therefore, London. After celebrating her co-Veere Sonam Kapoor's birthday (on June 9) with Rhea and Arjun Kapoor, Kareena extended her London trip and was recently spotted chilling with her husband Saif Ali Khan outside a restaurant. Kareena, dressed in a blue shirt accessorised with a summer hat and sunglasses, was busy with the cutlery while Saif, in white shirt and denims combo, looked around. Saif and Kareena are travelling with their one-year-old son Taimur, who was not seen in this picture. However, in an earlier viral photo, Taimur appeared to be enjoying sightseeing in London while seated on a stroller.But first, take a look at Kareena and Saif's latest picture from London:Here's the aforementioned picture including Taimur: In several interviews she gave during the promotion of, Kareena Kapoor made it clear that Taimur remains her top priority and thus she'll make one film a year . Now thatis over, Kareena said that she'll begin her next project - she did not give away the details though - later this year or in January 2019.Kareena said that she and Saif have decided to divide their work in a way which will ensure that Taimur gets the attention of at least one parent at all times . As of now, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Netflix web-series