Kareena Kapoor: 'I Was Told That I Won't Get Films After Marriage'

Kareena Kapoor, whose latest film Veere Di Wedding performed reasonably well at the box office, was told she won't get films after getting married, the actress told mid-day. Kareena Kapoor featured in films such as Talaash, Ki And Ka, Satyagraha, Bajrangi Bhaijaan after she married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012. "I was told that I won't get films after marriage. I changed that," she told mid-day. Kareena and Saif are now parents to one-year-old Taimur, who is evidently the centre of their lives. Kareena told mid-day that she designed the 'one film a year' policy to 'ace the balancing act' because, "I love being a mother as much as I love my work." She added: "I want to ace that balancing act and be an example for others. Even if this (doing fewer films) turns out to be a mistake, I'm okay with it. I have no regrets about the path I have chosen."
Highlights
- Kareena featured in several hit films after marrying Saif in 2012
- Kareena wants to the 'ace the balancing act'
- Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding
Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have come up with a seemingly perfect solution to divide their time between films and Taimur such that the toddler has the attention of at least one parent. She told mid-day: "My husband isn't a businessman who comes home at 6 pm. He is an actor too, and between us, we must balance our time out for Taimur. We have decided we'll do one film each - I did Veere Di Wedding, now he is doing Navdeep's (director Navedeep Singh) film. After he finishes his commitments by November, I will start my next. So, I can kick it off in January."
Meaning Kareena Kapoor has finalised her next project? "There is a project, of course, but I will let the announcements be made before I speak about it," mid-day quoted Kareena as saying.
CommentsVeere Di Wedding, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, collected over Rs 60 crore in two weeks.
Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Kaalakaandi, features in Netflix's upcoming series Sacred Games while he awaits the release of Baazaar.