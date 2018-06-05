Trolled, Kareena Kapoor Asks 'What Was Wrong In Feminism Statement?' Kareena Kapoor was trolled for her statement on feminism last month

Share EMAIL PRINT Kareena Kapoor at an event to promote Veere Di Wedding New Delhi: Highlights Kareena Kapoor stands by her 'not a feminist' statement Feminism isn't the same as male bashing: Kareena Kareena was recently seen in Veere Di Wedding Veere Di Wedding. The Internet was least impressed and trolled her mercilessly but Kareena stands by had she said then, even today. In an interview published in HT City on Tuesday, Kareena was quoted as saying: "What was wrong in the feminism statement? I'd still say that



In the earlier interview, Kareena had said: "I wouldn't say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan's wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am." Speaking about the trolling that followed this statement, the Jab We Met actress said: "Main kuch bhi statement bolun, trolls toh shuru ho jate hain (whatever I say, trolling will start), especially when it comes to feminism," Kareena added.



When asked if she thinks her words were misconstrued, Kareena told HT City: "It doesn't matter. The fact is, I do believe in equality. I do believe it takes a man and a woman to set an example. I don't want to get associated with any 'isms'. I mean, why does something have to have a name or a tag?"



Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, opened to mixed reviews earlier this month and is performing well at the box office.



