Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 4: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's Film Passes 'Crucial Monday Test' With Over 42 Crore

Veere Di Wedding collects Rs 6.04 crore on day 4, pushing its sum total to Rs 42.56 crore.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 05, 2018 12:28 IST
A Still from the film Veere Di Wedding (Courtesy taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "North India continues to contribute strongly," wrote Taran Adarsh
  2. Veere Di Wedding is expected to earn Rs 54 crore on week 1, Taran Adarsh
  3. Veere Di Wedding is among the top five openers of 2018
Veere Di Wedding has managed to pass the "crucial Monday Test," and continued to maintain its momentum at the box office reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's Monday collection is Rs 6.04 crore, pushing its sum total to Rs 42.56 crore. Veere Di Wedding is "eyeing" a business of Rs 54 crore in the first week of its release, reported Taran Adarsh. " Veere Di Wedding passes crucial 'Monday Test'... North India continues to contribute strongly... Decline on Mon [vis-a-vis Fri] is a normal 43.55% -Good trending... Eyeing Rs 54 cr [+/-] biz in Week 1... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr. Total: Rs 42.56 cr," Taran Adarsh tweeted.
 

The film starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, also made its way to the top five openers of 2018 and currently ranks third on the list, headed by "Padmaavat". Veere Di Wedding has been successful in toppling the first day collections of films like Raid and PadMan, which had earned Rs. 10.04 crore and Rs. 10.26 crores respectively on the opening days.
 

In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen gave Veere Di Wedding 3.5 out of 5 stars. "The film starts off far too loud, with incessant and overdone background music and sound effects to try and tickle audiences. This makes Veere De Wedding feel, at first, like a bad sitcom, which is not just at odds with the authentic performances but occasionally makes them appear less subtle than they are. Shikha Talsania and Kareena Kapoor perform impressively - and casually - enough to cut through this cheesy treatment, but the film's style initially makes Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker appear a bit broad, even though all four characters play off each other very well. " he wrote.

In the list of top five opening weekend films of 2018, Veere Di Wedding ranks at number 5.
 
 

At the box office, Veere Di Wedding clashed with Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Though the genre of the aforementioned films is totally different, the former has turned out to be fatal for the business of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is a story about a bride-to-be and how her best friends help her deal with her wedding jitters.

