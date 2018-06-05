Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 4: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's Film Passes 'Crucial Monday Test' With Over 42 Crore Veere Di Wedding collects Rs 6.04 crore on day 4, pushing its sum total to Rs 42.56 crore.

Share EMAIL PRINT A Still from the film Veere Di Wedding (Courtesy taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights "North India continues to contribute strongly," wrote Taran Adarsh Veere Di Wedding is expected to earn Rs 54 crore on week 1, Taran Adarsh Veere Di Wedding is among the top five openers of 2018 Veere Di Wedding has managed to pass the "crucial Monday Test," and continued toVeere Di Wedding is "eyeing" a business of Rs 54 crore in the first week of its release, reported Taran Adarsh. " Veere Di Wedding passes crucial 'Monday Test'... North India continues to contribute strongly... Decline on Mon [vis-a-vis Fri] is a normal 43.55% -Good trending... Eyeing Rs 54 cr [+/-] biz in Week 1... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr. Total: Rs 42.56 cr," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#VeereDiWedding passes crucial 'Monday Test'... North India continues to contribute strongly... Decline on Mon [vis-a-vis Fri] is a normal 43.55% - GOOD TRENDING... Eyeing Rs 54 cr [+/-] biz in Week 1... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr. Total: Rs 42.56 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2018



The film starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, also made its way to the top five openers of 2018 and currently ranks third on the list, headed by "Padmaavat". Veere Di Wedding has been successful in toppling the first day collections of films like Raid and PadMan, which had earned Rs. 10.04 crore and Rs. 10.26 crores respectively on the opening days.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Baaghi2 Rs 25.10 cr

2. #Padmaavat Rs 19 cr

[Thu release; incl Wed previews Rs 24 cr]

3. #VeereDiWedding Rs 10.70 cr

4. #PadMan Rs 10.26 cr

5. #Raid Rs 10.04 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018



In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen gave Veere Di Wedding 3.5 out of 5 stars. "The film starts off far too loud, with incessant and overdone background music and sound effects to try and tickle audiences. This makes Veere De Wedding feel, at first, like a bad sitcom, which is not just at odds with the authentic performances but occasionally makes them appear less subtle than they are. Shikha Talsania and Kareena Kapoor perform impressively - and casually - enough to cut through this cheesy treatment, but the film's style initially makes Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker appear a bit broad, even though all four characters play off each other very well. " he wrote.



In the list of top five opening weekend films of 2018, Veere Di Wedding ranks at number 5.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmavaat Rs 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Baaghi2 Rs 73.10 cr

3. #Raid RsPad 41.01 cr

4. #PadMan Rs 40.05 cr

5. #VeereDiWedding Rs 36.52 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmavaat Rs 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Baaghi2 Rs 73.10 cr

3. #Raid Rs 41.01 cr

4. #PadMan Rs 40.05 cr

5. #VeereDiWedding Rs 36.52 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018



At the box office, Veere Di Wedding clashed with Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Though the genre of the aforementioned films is totally different, the former has turned out to be fatal for the business of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.



Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is a story about a bride-to-be and how her best friends help her deal with her wedding jitters.



has managed to pass the "crucial Monday Test," and continued to maintain its momentum at the box office reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's Monday collection is Rs 6.04 crore, pushing its sum total to Rs 42.56 crore.is "eyeing" a business of Rs 54 crore in the first week of its release, reported Taran Adarsh. "passes crucial 'Monday Test'... North India continues to contribute strongly... Decline on Mon [vis-a-vis Fri] is a normal 43.55% -Good trending... Eyeing Rs 54 cr [+/-] biz in Week 1... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr. Total: Rs 42.56 cr," Taran Adarsh tweeted.The film starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, also made its way to the top five openers of 2018 and currently ranks third on the list, headed by "".has been successful in toppling the first day collections of films likeand PadMan, which had earned Rs. 10.04 crore and Rs. 10.26 crores respectively on the opening days.In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen gave3.5 out of 5 stars. "The film starts off far too loud, with incessant and overdone background music and sound effects to try and tickle audiences. This makesfeel, at first, like a bad sitcom, which is not just at odds with the authentic performances but occasionally makes them appear less subtle than they are. Shikha Talsania and Kareena Kapoor perform impressively - and casually - enough to cut through this cheesy treatment, but the film's style initially makes Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker appear a bit broad, even though all four characters play off each other very well. " he wrote.In the list of top five opening weekend films of 2018,ranks at number 5. At the box office,clashed with Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Though the genre of the aforementioned films is totally different, the former has turned out to be fatal for the business of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.Directed by Shashanka Ghosh,is a story about a bride-to-be and how her best friends help her deal with her wedding jitters. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter