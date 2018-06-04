Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor's Film 'Packs a Fantastic Total.' Rs 36 Crore And Counting

Highlights
- Veere Di Wedding is on the list of top 5 opening weekend films of 2018
- Over the weekend, it made over 26 crore
- In the opening day, the film had earned 10.70 crore
#VeereDiWedding pulls a BIG SURPRISE... Packs a FANTASTIC TOTAL in its opening weekend... North circuits in particular are ROCKING... Storms into Top 5 opening weekends of 2018... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr. Total: 36.52 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018
Opening Weekend biz...
1. #Padmavaat 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
2. #Baaghi2 73.10 cr
3. #Raid 41.01 cr
4. #PadMan 40.05 cr
5. #VeereDiWedding 36.52 cr
India biz.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Veere Di Wedding 3.5 stars out of 5. "Friends are the new family. Weddings are now as much about parents giving away the bride as they are about friends entrusting her to a man they approve of. Veere Di Wedding gets this fantastic bond right, and gives us four dramatically different kinds of women with agency and spirit. Nobody stands in the way of their decisions," he wrote.
Veere Di Wedding opened along with Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Yes, it was Kapoor vs Kapoor at the box office. Veere Di Wedding is co-produced by Sonam and Harshvardhan's sister Rhea.