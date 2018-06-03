Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor's Film 'Witnesses An Upward Trend'

Highlights
- Veere Di Wedding went past Rs 22.95 crore on Saturday
- The films' weekend collection is expected to close Rs 35 crore
- Veere Di Wedding ranks third on the list of top five openers of 2018
#VeereDiWedding witnesses an UPWARD TREND on Day 2... Sun biz is expected to be in double digits too... Weekend should comfortably close at 35 cr+, as per trends... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: 22.95 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2018
#VeereDiWedding takes a SOLID START in key international markets on Fri...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018
AUSTRALIA: A$ 108,246 [ 54.87 lakhs]... Debuts at No 7
UK: £ 65,423 [ 58.49 lakhs]... Debuts at No 8
NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 35,975 [16.82 lakhs]... Debuts at No 5@Rentrak
In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Veere Di Wedding 3.5 out of 5 stars and wrote: "Veere Di Wedding gets this fantastic bond right, and gives us four dramatically different kinds of women with agency and spirit." Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding clashed with Vikramaditya Motwane'sBhavesh Joshi Superhero, featuring Harshvardhan Kapoor.