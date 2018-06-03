Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor's Film "Witnesses An Upward Trend"

Veere Di Wedding is likely to experience a "double digits" business on Sunday as well.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 03, 2018 13:27 IST
Kareena Kapoor and Sumeet Vyas in a still from Veere Di Wedding. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Veere Di Wedding went past Rs 22.95 crore on Saturday
  2. The films' weekend collection is expected to close Rs 35 crore
  3. Veere Di Wedding ranks third on the list of top five openers of 2018
There's no stopping for Veere Di Wedding as it "witnessed an upward trend" on the second day of its release and it's Sunday business is also likely to be in "double digits," reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's Saturday business was Rs 12.25 crore and it has so far managed to collect Rs 22.95 crore. Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Weekend should comfortably close at Rs 35 crore, as per trends." Veere Di Wedding had a grand opening at the box office as it collected Rs 10.70 crore on the first day of its release. The film starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, also made its way to the top five openers of 2018 and currently ranks third on the list, headed by "Padmaavat".
 

Veere Di Wedding is performing well even in the international arena and has also made it to the Top 10 charts of Australia, UK and New Zealand and it is "not a small achievement," tweeted Taran Adarsh. He also mentioned in a tweet how the film has "shattered the myth that cuss words and adult themed Indian movies do not work overseas."
 

In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Veere Di Wedding 3.5 out of 5 stars and wrote: "Veere Di Wedding gets this fantastic bond right, and gives us four dramatically different kinds of women with agency and spirit." Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding clashed with Vikramaditya Motwane'sBhavesh Joshi Superhero, featuring Harshvardhan Kapoor.

