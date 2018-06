Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor's Film 'Witnesses An Upward Trend'

Kareena Kapoor and Sumeet Vyas in a still from Veere Di Wedding. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

#VeereDiWedding witnesses an UPWARD TREND on Day 2... Sun biz is expected to be in double digits too... Weekend should comfortably close at 35 cr+, as per trends... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: 22.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2018

#VeereDiWedding takes a SOLID START in key international markets on Fri...

AUSTRALIA: A$ 108,246 [ 54.87 lakhs]... Debuts at No 7

UK: £ 65,423 [ 58.49 lakhs]... Debuts at No 8

NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 35,975 [16.82 lakhs]... Debuts at No 5@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

There's no stopping foras it "witnessed an upward trend" on the second day of its release and it's Sunday business is also likely to be in "double digits," reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's Saturday business was Rs 12.25 crore and it has so far managed to collect Rs 22.95 crore. Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Weekend should comfortably close at Rs 35 crore, as per trends." Veere Di Wedding had a grand opening at the box office as it collected Rs 10.70 crore on the first day of its release. The film starring Sonam Kapoor , Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, also made its way to the top five openers of 2018 and currently ranks third on the list, headed byis performing well even in the international arena and has also made it to the Top 10 charts of Australia, UK and New Zealand and it is "not a small achievement," tweeted Taran Adarsh. He also mentioned in a tweet how the film has "shattered the myth that cuss words and adult themed Indian movies do not work overseas."In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave3.5 out of 5 stars and wrote: "gets this fantastic bond right, and gives us four dramatically different kinds of women with agency and spirit." Directed by Shashanka Ghosh,clashed with Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero , featuring Harshvardhan Kapoor.