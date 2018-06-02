Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Box Office Collection Day 1: How Much Harshvardhan Kapoor's Film Made On Opening Day

On Kapoor vs Kapoor day, Harshvardhan appears to have been hit hard. The 27-year-old actor's new film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero released on Friday and released to clash with Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero appears to have garnered a sum of Rs 25-30 lakhs on opening day, stated a report in Box Office India. "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero had poor collections of 25-30 lakhs nett," reported Box Office India. Bhavesh Joshi stars Harshvardhan Kapoor as a masked vigilante, who, inspired by his friend's still-in-progress novel, started off fooling around town as the one who delivers justice or "insaaf" but soon, things took a messy turn and it was time for the Bhavesh Joshi to get serious.
Ahead of the film's release, Harshvardhan Kapoor appeared really optimistic because he said his superhero film has all the necessary ingredients of a Bollywood movie. This is what he told mid-day a day before the film's release: "I hope that this one does well because this film has got all the elements of a quintessential Hindi film but it has been presented to you in a very different way. I hope people feel happy, they get entertained and feel emotional. It's just good time at the movies. I really hope this film does well."
Meanwhile, Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, has scored a whopping sum of over Rs 10 crores, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. In doing so, Veere Di Wedding has occupied the third spot on the list of 2018's films with highest opening day collections.
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero marks Harshvardhan Kapoor's second Bollywood movie.