Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Has All The Elements Of A Quintessential Hindi Film, Says Harshvardhan Kapoor Harshvardhan Kapoor has high hopes from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Harshvardhan Kapoor in a still from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. (Image courtesy: Youtube) New Delhi: Highlights I really hope this one does well: Harshvardhan Kapoor Bhavesh Joshi Superhero releases on June 1 Harshvardhan Kapoor will be next seen in Abhinav Bindra's biopic Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and believes that the movie has all the "elements of a quintessential Hindi film." Harshvardhan, who has a lot of expectations from the film told Mirzya and said, "It's difficult. I only have one film that did not really do well. It's not the end of the world. It was painful, it's not easy."



Talking about the clash of dates with his sister Sonam Kapoor's film Veere Di Wedding, the actor said: "We hoped that we could avoid this situation but eventually it became an unavoidable one. I think whatever happens is for the best."



The Mirzya actor had reportedly auditioned for



then made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya which didn't perform well at the box office. He also worked as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet. He will next be seen in Abhinav Bindra's biopic.





Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor is excited about the release of his next filmand believes that the movie has all the "elements of a quintessential Hindi film." Harshvardhan, who has a lot of expectations from the film told mid-day : "I hope that this one does well because this film has got all the elements of a quintessential Hindi film but it has been presented to you in a very different way. I hope people feel happy, they get entertained and feel emotional. It's just good time at the movies. I really hope this film does well." The actor even spoke about how he was disheartened by the failure of his debut filmand said, "It's difficult. I only have one film that did not really do well. It's not the end of the world. It was painful, it's not easy."Talking about the clash of dates with his sister Sonam Kapoor's film, the actor said: "We hoped that we could avoid this situation but eventually it became an unavoidable one. I think whatever happens is for the best." Theactor had reportedly auditioned for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in 2012. However, he was rejected for the role because the film's director Vikramaditya Motvane thought that Harshvardhan was "too raw to play the lead" in the film. Harshvardhan Kapoor then made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra'swhich didn't perform well at the box office. He also worked as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's. He will next be seen in Abhinav Bindra's biopic. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter