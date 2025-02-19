<i>Sanam Teri Kasam 2</i>: Shraddha Kapoor To Be The Female Lead Opposite Harshvardhan Rane?

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a massive fandom, and her fans are forever rooting for her. The actress had a blockbuster outing at the movies last year, with Stree 2, which shattered all box office records. The actress was seen opposite Rajkummar Rao.

In the current trend of re-releases, one film that has been wreaking havoc with their box-office collections is Harshvardhan Rane's Sanam Teri Kasam. The female lead was Mawra Hocane.

News about Sanam Teri Kasam 2 emerged as Hardhvardhan Rane spoke about the makers discussing the same. However, in a recent conversation with writer and director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the name Shraddha Kapoor popped up as a probably female lead in the sequel.

Radhika and Vinay told Instant Bollywood, "Shraddha ko please tag kardo."

The possibility of a new addition to the cast is possible as the first part ended with Mawra Hocane's character Saraswati dying in her lover Inder's (Harshvardhan Rane) arms in the film.

Shraddha Kapoor fans were ecstatic upon hearing this, however, some Internet users who are die hard fans of the first part did not agree with the same.

While one Shraddha Kapoor fan commented, "Shraddha Kapoor has done Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, so definitely she can play such characters very easily", whereas another person stated, "Harsh and Shraddha will make it superhit."

Some who were against the idea of casting Shraddha Kapoor, reacted, "Noooooooooo plzzzzzzzzz......it is a request to the directors we need Mawra and Harsh and no one else plz", whereas another claimed, "Nahi yaar only Saru, nahi toh flop ho jayegi."

Another comment read, "Hum dekhne hi nahi jayenge over acting ki dukan ko, only Mawra and Harsh are the best."

Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in theatres on February 7, 2025, and is currently one of the highest grossers.