Big Fat Kapoor Vs Kapoor Friday: Harshvardhan Calls Clash With Sisters Sonam And Rhea 'Calculated Move'

Harshvardhan Kapoor is all set for a box office battle with his elder sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor come June 1 when Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Veere Di Wedding will open in theatres. Harshvardhan told mid-day that shifting the release date of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero to June 1 from May 25 was a "calculated and unemotional move." Harshvadhan described the selection process of the new release date as: "While our trailer released on May 2, we didn't get the film's music on time. Also, Vikram (director Vikramaditya Motwane) was still finishing the film. We didn't expect Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran to release on May 25, because the makers were fighting a legal battle. With the IPL ending on May 27, June 1 looked like an ideal date. It's a cleaner space for two films of distinct genres to release."

"Let's just say, Kapoors will take over that Friday," the 27-year-old actor added.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor told mid-day that though he's anxious about his children's films he would never interfere with a distributor and producer's decision to finalise the release date.

Sonam and Rhea's Veere Di Wedding and Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero are completely different in terms of genre and the message they aim to disseminate. Veere Di Wedding explores the theme of friendship via its four protagonists while Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is the story of a college student who becomes a vigilante.

Veere Di Wedding also stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania and it is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero co-stars are Radhika Apte and Nishikant Kamat.