Kapoor Vs Kapoor: Sonam's Veere Di Wedding And Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi Set For Box Office Clash

Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi has a new release date now and June 1 will witness a Kapoor vs Kapoor at the box office. Bhavesh Joshi, which stars the Kapoor star-kid as a desi vigilante, was earlier scheduled to be released on May 25 but after much deliberation, the makers have decided to postpone the date to June 1, mentioned a statement released on Tuesday. Interestingly, June 1 is also when Harshvardhan's sister Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding hits screens. While this will be Sonam's first release after the big fat wedding, Bhavesh Joshi will mark Harshvardhan's second film in Bollywood. The third Kapoor sibling Rhea is the producer of Veere Di Wedding.
The release date of Bhavesh Joshi was pushed to June 1 as the makers considered the date more appropriate for distributional profit. June 1 was considered to have greater expectancy for larger footfall as there's a gap between big releases hitting screens in May and the selected date. Releasing on June 1, Bhavesh Joshi will also be allotted a higher number of screens and shows than before.
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi stars Harshvardhan as a youngster next door, who turns into a masked vigilante at night and fights crime. Bhavesh Joshi promises intense action sequences, which have been choreographed by a team of international action directors and have been shot in several never-seen-before locations across Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Veere Di Wedding has an ensemble cast also comprising Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Veere Di Wedding, which is being promoted as "not a chick flick" documents the shades of friendship between four soulmates played by the star cast. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Veere Di Wedding marks Kareena Kapoor's first film after Taimur was born.
