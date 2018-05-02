Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Trailer, Starring A Super-Powered Harshvardhan Kapoor

Highlights
- Bhavesh Joshi fights against corruption in a different way
- In the course of time, he turns a superhero
- The film releases on May 25
Watch the trailer of Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.
Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero trailer is already a hit amongst his colleagues. Celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted about it. "Looking good. All the best team," wrote Farhan Akhtar while Ayushmann tweeted, "What a cracker of a trailer. This looks fantastic Harsh!! And you've a great presence!"
Read their tweets here.
Looking good .. All the best team #BhaveshJoshiSupehero#VikramAdityaMotwane@HarshKapoor_https://t.co/8UKdS3e65y— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 2, 2018
Whatta cracker of a trailer. This looks fantastic Harsh!! And you've a great presence! https://t.co/7tRixjNvaM— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 2, 2018
Harshvardhan's father Anil Kapoor and sister Sonam Kapoor have constantly shared updates about the film. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero releases on May 25.
#Bhaveshjoshi patch work completely done after many many days of shoot (90) spread over the course of 2 years (we started shooting July 2016) ... it was #vikramadityamotwanes most ambitious script and we knew we were in for an epic journey .. the amount I've learnt as an actor over the past two years with this absolute genius filmmaker is priceless.. I can't wait to show you guys the first look .. I know it's been a year and a half since Mehra's #Mirzya and I can't wait for you to see the first look ... all I can say a man in a mask is coming ... his name is #Bhaveshjoshj
After Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Harshvardhan Kapoor will be seen in a biopic on shooter Abhinav Bindra. Anil Kapoor will play the role of Abhinav Bindra's father Apjit Bindra. His debut film was 2016's Mirzya.