Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Teaser: Harshvardhan Kapoor Is Impressive As Bollywood's New Vigilante

#Bhaveshjoshi patch work completely done after many many days of shoot (90) spread over the course of 2 years (we started shooting July 2016) ... it was #vikramadityamotwanes most ambitious script and we knew we were in for an epic journey .. the amount I've learnt as an actor over the past two years with this absolute genius filmmaker is priceless.. I can't wait to show you guys the first look .. I know it's been a year and a half since Mehra's #Mirzya and I can't wait for you to see the first look ... all I can say a man in a mask is coming ... his name is #Bhaveshjoshj

