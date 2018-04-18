Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Teaser: Harshvardhan Kapoor Is Impressive As Bollywood's New Vigilante

Highlights
Watch the teaser of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero here:
Here are the two posters from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor earlier in the day.
He's here! #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero@FuhSePhantom@ErosNow@RelianceEnt#VikramAdityaMotwane@anuragkashyap72pic.twitter.com/khMN01H13U— Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) April 18, 2018
#Bhaveshjoshi patch work completely done after many many days of shoot (90) spread over the course of 2 years (we started shooting July 2016) ... it was #vikramadityamotwanes most ambitious script and we knew we were in for an epic journey .. the amount I've learnt as an actor over the past two years with this absolute genius filmmaker is priceless.. I can't wait to show you guys the first look .. I know it's been a year and a half since Mehra's #Mirzya and I can't wait for you to see the first look ... all I can say a man in a mask is coming ... his name is #Bhaveshjoshj
After Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Harshvardhan Kapoor will concentrate on the biopic on shooter Abhinav Bindra. His father Anil Kapoor will play the role of Abhinav's father Apjit Bindra. Harshvardhan is the youngest of Sunita and Anil Kapoor's three children. His sister Sonam Kapoor is an actress while Rhea is a stylist (to Sonam) and filmmaker.