Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Teaser: Harshvardhan Kapoor Is Impressive As Bollywood's New Vigilante

Highlights Harshvardhan plays the titular superhero in Vikramaditya Motwane's film Harshvardhan said that this film is Vikramaditya's "most ambitious proje "We knew we were in for an epic journey," he said

After sharing the first posters of, the makers released a one-and-a-half minute teaser of the film, starring Harshvardhan Kapoor. From the snippet shared by Phantom Films on Wednesday,appears to be a story of an ordinary man, who takes up the mantle of a quasi-vigilante after an untoward incident. Harshvardhan plays the titular Bhavesh Joshi in the Vikramaditya Motwane-directed film. The teaser has several action sequences with the film's lead at the helm of affairs. Bhavesh Joshi suited up (which looks like a cross between Deadpool and Spider-Man) to fight the mean men in the city.Watch the teaser ofhere:Here are the t wo posters from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor earlier in the day. A day before releasing the film's first look and teaser, Harshvardhan said thatwas Vikramaditya Motwane's (and) "most ambitious project." In an Instagram post, Harshvardhan Kapoor said: "We knew we were in for an epic journey... The amount I've learnt as an actor over the past two years with this absolute genius filmmaker is priceless... I know it's been a year and a half since Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra'sand I can't wait for you to see the first look."After, Harshvardhan Kapoor will concentrate on the biopic on shooter Abhinav Bindra. His father Anil Kapoor will play the role of Abhinav's father Apjit Bindra. Harshvardhan is the youngest of Sunita and Anil Kapoor's three children. His sister Sonam Kapoor is an actress while Rhea is a stylist (to Sonam) and filmmaker.