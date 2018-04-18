Presenting Harshvardhan Kapoor In Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. See First Looks

Highlights
- Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane
- It is an action film
- Bhavesh Joshi Superhero releases on May 25
Here's the first looks of Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.
He's here! #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero@FuhSePhantom@ErosNow@RelianceEnt#VikramAdityaMotwane@anuragkashyap72pic.twitter.com/khMN01H13U— Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) April 18, 2018
#BhaveshJoshi is 100 percent complete after 90 long days of shoot spread over the course of 2 years ... get ready for a Vigilante Action Drama #Vikrammotwane style @FuhSePhantom@anuragkashyap72 ... first look out soon soon super soon pic.twitter.com/zUAEFu9DAO— Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) April 16, 2018
#BhaveshJoshi patchwork done .... It's been an Epic journey shooting this film with @VikramMotwane it's taken us two whole years with lots of ups and downs .. it was an ambitious idea and required a lot of sacrifice and hard work /patience ... lesser walked paths always tough— Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) April 16, 2018
Meanwhile, Harshvardhan is currently busy with a biopic on Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. In the film, he co-stars with his dad Anil Kapoor. The biopic will be directed by Kannan Iyer. mid-day reported that it is being adapted from Abhinav Bindra's autobiography A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold.