Presenting Harshvardhan Kapoor In Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. See First Looks

Highlights Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane It is an action film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero releases on May 25

#BhaveshJoshi is 100 percent complete after 90 long days of shoot spread over the course of 2 years ... get ready for a Vigilante Action Drama #Vikrammotwane style @FuhSePhantom@anuragkashyap72 ... first look out soon soon super soon pic.twitter.com/zUAEFu9DAO — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) April 16, 2018

#BhaveshJoshi patchwork done .... It's been an Epic journey shooting this film with @VikramMotwane it's taken us two whole years with lots of ups and downs .. it was an ambitious idea and required a lot of sacrifice and hard work /patience ... lesser walked paths always tough — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) April 16, 2018

"He's here,," wrote Harshvardhan Kapoor while presenting the first looks of his upcoming film.is Harshvardhan's second film. He debuted in 2016 with Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's ambitious project Mirzya is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and is an action film. Not much has been revealed about the film as of yet. After completing the film, Harshvardhan tweeted, "patchwork done. It's been an epic journey shooting this film with Vikramaditya Motwane. It's taken us two whole years with lots of ups and downs. It was an ambitious idea and required a lot of sacrifice and hard work, patience. Lesser walked paths always tough." He also shared a video describing the journey.is expected to hit the screens on May 25 this year.Here's the first looks of Harshvardhan Kapoor's Harshvardhan'sfailed to impress the audience at the box office. He starred opposite Saiyami Kher in the film.was also Saiyami's debut film. "Every film has its own destiny. I feelis a work of art. It is a beautiful film and it will find its place in course of time," he told IANS.Meanwhile, Harshvardhan is currently busy with a biopic on Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. In the film, he co-stars with his dad Anil Kapoor. The biopic will be directed by Kannan Iyer. mid-day reported that it is being adapted from Abhinav Bindra's autobiography