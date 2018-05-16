Veere Di Wedding Song Veere Is For Friends Forever Veere, in a way, suggests that Sex And The City's Charlotte was right when she said: "Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates"

87 Shares EMAIL PRINT A still from Veere Di Wedding. (Image courtesy: @vdwthefilm) New Delhi: Highlights Veere is a perfect friendship anthem for BFFs The song is picturised on Sonam, Kareena, Swara and Shikha Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1 Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, is Chicken Soup for friends. The song titled Veere is all about friendship and if you've not met your veeres in some time, it will make you miss them even more. The song, in a way, suggests that Sex And The City's Charlotte York was right when she said: "veeres (which means brother in Punjabi) are on a bachelorette trip for their bride-to-be friend Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor). They pick each other up when struggling with body image issues or relationship dilemma and party like there's no tomorrow.



Watch the new song from Veere Di Wedding:







Calling up your veeres?



The film directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor is the story of four best friends, dealing with their own and each other's personal issues. Kalindi (Kareena) is getting married but thinks everyone's going over the board with the wedding, Avni (Sonam Kapoor) struggles to stay in a committed relationship, Sakshi (Swara Bhasker) is going through a divorce and Meera (Shikha Talsania) is a new mother, dealing with challenges of her own. In difficult times, they are all for one and one for all.



Veere Di Wedding also stars Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta, Vivek Mushran and Alka Kaushal. The film opens in theatres on June 1









