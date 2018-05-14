Sonam Kapoor's Veeres Kareena Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker Are Her 'Closest Friends' IRL

Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor said Kareena, Swara, Jacqueline were her closest friends
- Sonam will star with Kareena, Swara in Veere Di Wedding
- Sonam also has a cameo in Sanju
During Sonam's wedding festivities, Kareena Kapoor attended the shaadi and the reception, where as Swara Bhasker and Jacqueline Fernandez were her constant companions for all the functions.
newly wedded couple with #kareenakapoorkhan & #saifalikhan . . . #sonamakapoor #AnandAhuja #sonamkishaadi #EverydayPhenomenal . . . . . . . . . . . .#sonamkishaadi #EverydayPhenomenal #sonamakapoor #anandahuja#lotsoflove #trending #trendy #followback #likesh #likeforlike #like4like #followforfollow #likeforfollow #l4l #followme #follow4follow #follow #instalike #photography #like4follow #beautiful #picoftheday #lfl #instadaily #f4f #likesforlikes happy selfie #likeback @sonamkapoor @anandahuja
@reallyswara shares this beautiful pic with her bestiee and fiance . . . . . . . . . . . #sonamkishaadi #EverydayPhenomenal #sonamakapoor #anandahuja#lotsoflove #trending #trendy #followback #likesh #likeforlike #like4like #followforfollow #likeforfollow #l4l #followme #follow4follow #follow #instalike #photography #like4follow #beautiful #picoftheday #lfl #instadaily #f4f #likesforlikes happy selfie #likeback #sonamkapoor #anandahuja @sonamkapoor @anandahuja
@jacquelinef143 having fun with @sonamkapoor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #sonamkishaadi #EverydayPhenomenal #sonamakapoor #anandahuja#lotsoflove #trending #trendy #followback #likesh #likeforlike #like4like #followforfollow #likeforfollow #l4l #followme #follow4follow #follow #instalike #photography #like4follow #beautiful #picoftheday #lfl #instadaily #f4f #likesforlikes happy selfie #likeback #sonamkapoor #anandahuja @sonamkapoor @anandahuja @jacquelinef143
Meanwhile, Sonam is in the 71st Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet in a desi ensemble on Monday. The actress walked the Croisette in an off-white, embellished lehenga. Designed by Ralph and Russo, the look went very well with her mehendi adorned hands. She wore an embellished off white blouse and paired the look with a voluminous ball-gown-like-skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of diamond earrings. Sonam Kapoor is representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal in Cannes and will again walk the red carpet on May 15.
Sonam is Cannes regular, but this year, the hype around her red carpet appearance was a notch high since it was the first time the actress is attending the French Riviera after her wedding.
(With IANS inputs)
For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.