Sonam Kapoor's Veeres Kareena Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker Are Her 'Closest Friends' IRL

A still from the film Veere Di Wedding (Courtesy vdwthefilm)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor said Kareena, Swara, Jacqueline were her closest friends Sonam will star with Kareena, Swara in Veere Di Wedding Sonam also has a cameo in Sanju

Sonam Kapoor got married recently to her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a glitzy Sikh wedding ceremony in Mumbai, attended by the creme-de-la-creme of the industry. The actress, who is also gearing for her upcoming film, opened up about her real-life friends during a media interaction and said Kareena Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Swara Bhasker are her closest mates. When she was asked if "true friends" can't be made in Bollywood, the actress retaliated saying, "Completely untrue. Jacqueline, Bebo (Kareena) and Swara are my closest friends." The trio will be seen together in Shashanka Ghosh's, which traces the journey of four girlfriends. Sonam Kapoor's real lifewere also by her side when she took her wedding vows with Anand Ahuja.During Sonam's wedding festivities, Kareena Kapoor attended theand the reception, where as Swara Bhasker and Jacqueline Fernandez were her constant companions for all the functions.Meanwhile, Sonam is in the 71st Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet in aensemble on Monday. The actress walked the Croisette in an off-white, embellished. Designed by Ralph and Russo, the look went very well with heradorned hands. She wore an embellished off white blouse and paired the look with a voluminous ball-gown-like-skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of diamond earrings. Sonam Kapoor is representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal in Cannes and will again walk the red carpet on May 15.Sonam is Cannes regular, but this year, the hype around her red carpet appearance was a notch high since it was the first time the actress is attending the French Riviera after her wedding. Besides,, which is scheduled for June 1 release, the actress is also a part of the filmwhich stars Ranbir Kapoor.is slated for June 29 release.(With IANS inputs)

