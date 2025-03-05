Anil Kapoor Shares A Birthday Post For Rhea Kapoor: "You Are The Number One Creative Female Producer In The Industry"

Rhea Kapoor turns 38 today. As always, the Kapoors never shy away from expressing their love for their family on social media. Be it birthdays, anniversaries, or special milestones, they always give a shout out on social media to acknowledge each other.

Earlier today, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a carousel of pictures on Rhea Kapoor's birthday.

It features a lead picture of his younger daughter Rhea Kapoor, along with posters of films she's produced —Crew (2024), Veere Di Wedding (2018), and Khoobsurat (1999).

The caption read, "Happy Birthday, @rheakapoor! I can proudly say you are the number one creative female producer of the Indian film industry today, can prove it with facts and box office numbers theatrically and digitally! And without a doubt, the top stylist of our country—understated, fearless, creative, and sorry, laziest too. From curating timeless stories to redefining style, you do it all with your unique magic. You make our home brighter, our conversations wittier, and our hearts fuller. Keep shining, Boss Woman! Love you always!"

Sonam Kapoor too, took to Instagram to share a lovely video, with a collection of lovely pictures and moments.

The caption read, "Happy Birthday to my sister, my built-in bestie, and the only person who can boss me around (sometimes)! Work hard, play harder—it's the theme of our life! You better work, bch! Love you, Rhee Bee! #WorkBitch #Birthdayprincess."

Rhea Kapoor is an Indian film producer and one of the top celebrity stylists in the film industry.