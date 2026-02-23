<i>Subedaar</i> Trailer: Anil Kapoor Declares War On Illegal Sand Mining Mafia

The trailer of Subedaar has been unveiled, offering a gripping first look at a drama rooted in power struggles, wounded pride, and personal redemption.

Headlined by Anil Kapoor, the film unfolds in the heartland of India, where illegal sand mining has bred fear.

A Battle Against Fear And Corruption

In Subedaar, Anil Kapoor steps into the role of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired army man who returns home only to find his surroundings consumed by intimidation and unchecked power. The region's illegal sand mining operations have created an atmosphere where silence is survival and resistance comes at a cost.

As Arjun struggles to come to terms with a society that no longer resembles the one he once served, his path collides with Prince, played by Aditya Rawal. Their confrontation forms the crux of the conflict.

In a powerful moment from the trailer, Anil Kapoor declares, "Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi," underlining his character's unshakeable sense of dignity. When tensions escalate beyond control, Arjun chooses to intervene, determined to restore order in a place overtaken by fear and hooliganism.

Subedaar also explores Arjun's strained bond with his daughter Shyama.

About Subedaar

Subedaar's cast also includes Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik. The film is written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar. It is jointly produced under the banners of Opening Image Films Production and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Set in the Indian heartland, the powerful masala action-drama follows Subedaar Arjun Maurya as he grapples with the challenges of leading a civilian life, navigates a strained relationship with his daughter and confronts societal dysfunction. Once a soldier who fought for the nation, Subedaar must now battle enemies within to protect his home and family."

The film is set to begin streaming on Prime Video from March 5, 2026.

