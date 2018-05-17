Sonam Kapoor Vs Brother Harshvardhan At Box Office: Dad Anil Kapoor Is 'Anxious' As the siblings are gearing up for a box office clash, Anil Kapoor said he is very "anxious" about his kids

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Anil Kapoor speaks on Kapoor vs Kapoor box office clash New Delhi: Highlights Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan's films release on June 1 Anil Kapoor said, "I will be anxious about my children" Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is Harshvardhan's second film after Mirzya Bhavesh Joshi Superhero shifted to June 1, Harshvardhan Kapoor's film will now clash with his sister Sonam Kapoor's upcoming movie Veere Di Wedding, which releases on the same date. As the siblings are Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which stars Harshvardhan as the desi vigilante, was previously scheduled for May 25 release. But the makers have decided to shift the release date of the film after much deliberation and released a statement mentioning the fresh release date on Wednesday.



This has led to massive anticipation about the Kapoor vs Kapoor clash at the box office. While Veere Di Wedding will be Sonam's first film after her big fat wedding to Anand Ahuja, Bhavesh Joshi is Harshvardhan's second film after Mirzya. The third Kapoor sibling Rhea is also involved as she is the producer of Veere Di Wedding. Makers of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero considered June 1 to be more appropriate for distributional profit hence the release date has been shifted.



Anil Kapoor added that deciding the release date of a film is not a perk which actors enjoy and that these are decision taken by "respective studios and distributors". "These calls [about a film's release date] are made by the respective studios and distributors, and I respect that. In my entire career, I have never said ki ab release karo ya abhi release mat karo. Neither Harsh nor I are in a position to say anything about the release date," the actor told



While Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a story about a youngster who turns a masked vigilante by the night, Veere Di Wedding showcases the bond of four girlfriends and their take on life. Veere Di Wedding also marks the comeback of Kareena Kapoor after the birth of son Taimur.



After the release of date ofshifted to June 1, Harshvardhan Kapoor's film will now clash with his sister Sonam Kapoor's upcoming movie, which releases on the same date. As the siblings are gearing up for a massive box office clash , Anil Kapoor said he is very "anxious" about his kids, reported mid-day . "As a father, I will be anxious about my children. We have to wish for the best," the actor told mid-day , which stars Harshvardhan as thevigilante, was previously scheduled for May 25 release. But the makers have decided to shift the release date of the film after much deliberation and released a statement mentioning the fresh release date on Wednesday.This has led to massive anticipation about the Kapoor vs Kapoor clash at the box office. Whilewill be Sonam's first film after her big fat wedding to Anand Ahuja,is Harshvardhan's second film after Mirzya. The third Kapoor sibling Rhea is also involved as she is the producer of. Makers ofconsidered June 1 to be more appropriate for distributional profit hence the release date has been shifted. Anil Kapoor added that deciding the release date of a film is not a perk which actors enjoy and that these are decision taken by "respective studios and distributors". "These calls [about a film's release date] are made by the respective studios and distributors, and I respect that. In my entire career, I have never said. Neither Harsh nor I are in a position to say anything about the release date," the actor told mid-day While Harshvardhan'sis a story about a youngster who turns a masked vigilante by the night,showcases the bond of four girlfriends and their take on life.also marks the comeback of Kareena Kapoor after the birth of son Taimur. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter