Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Sister Rhea Kapoor Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Rhea Kapoor is celebrating her 38th birthday today (March 5). Amid an outpour of wishes, one special greeting that stole the show, came from her sister, Sonam Kapoor.

The actress dropped an adorable video on Instagram, sending big love to Rhea Kapoor.

The clip captured some wonderful moments of the duo. From being childhood buddies to perfect travel partners, the snippets highlighted their heartwarming sibling shenanigans. The video also hinted at the sisters' love for food and fashion.

The caption read, "Happy Birthday to my sister, my built-in bestie, and the only person who can boss me around (sometimes). Work hard, play harder—it's the theme of our life! You better work, bch! Love you, Rhee Bee! #WorkBitch #Birthdayprincess."

Reacting to the post, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Lollll."

Maheep Kapoor also dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Earlier, Rhea's father and actor Anil Kapoor shared a sweet birthday wish for his daughter on Instagram.

He shared a picture of Rhea, along with the posters of her films Crew, Veere Di Wedding, and Khoobsurat.

In the caption, Anil wrote, "Happy Birthday, Rhea Kapoor! I can proudly say you are the number one creative female producer of the Indian film industry today, and I can prove it with facts and box office numbers theatrically and digitally! And without a doubt the top stylist of our country—understated, fearless, creative, and sorry laziest too."

He added, "From curating timeless stories to redefining style, you do it all with your unique magic. You make our home brighter, our conversations wittier, and our hearts fuller. Keep shining, Boss Woman! Love you always!"

Apart from being a film producer, Rhea Kapoor is also a stylist and an entrepreneur. She married Karan Boolani in 2021.