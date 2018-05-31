Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Preview: Harshvardhan Kapoor Is The New Vigilante On The Block

A super-powered Harshvardhan Kapoor is back with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, a film in which he plays a student-turned-vigilante. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is Harshvardhan's second film, he debuted in 2016 with Mirzya. Interestingly, Harshvardhan had signed Bhavesh Joshi Superhero before Mirzya. In Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Harshvardhan is a self-made superhero, who challenges corruption in his own hatke style. Remember in the trailer we seem him sporting a brown paper bag to cover his face and schools people who break the law. However, there are challenges which lie ahead, which ultimately make Bhavesh Joshi (Harshvardhan) a superhero. A superhero we all need today.
Not many superhero films have been made in Bollywood till now. The Krrish series, starring Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan's Ra. One are some of the film in this genre. Hence, it would be interesting to see Harshvardhan's superhero film, which has a lot of action sequences.
Of his expectations from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Harshvardhan told news agency IANS, "It is very difficult to define success and failure. Of course, there is box office which is very important because it is business at the end of the day. But your life is your life and you will work on what fits right with you. It is an amazing film. And to be able to be part of a vision so huge at such a young age was really spectacular."
BTW, it's Kapoor vs Kapoor at the box office this Friday. While Harshvardhan brings to you Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Sonam Kapoor, his sister, is all set to release her highly-anticipated film Veere Di Wedding, also starring Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.
