Veere Di Wedding Preview: Sonam And Kareena Kapoor Show BFFs Got Your Back, Always

Veere Di Wedding is all set to hit the screens , folks! The movie marks the first-time collaboration between Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Not just for that but the Shashanka Ghosh-directed film is also awaited with eager anticipation because it is Sonam's first film after she married Anand Ahuja in May and is Kareena's first project after she welcomed Taimur in December.also starsactress Shikha Talsania and Sonam'sco-star Swara Bhasker. The movie tracks the story of four friends, one of who is a bride-to-be, and shows how BFFs are the true blue soulmates one needs in life.Let's get introduced to the characters first. Kareena Kapoor features as Kalindi, whose impending wedding the film is all about. Kareena is the "vibrant and vivacious" Kalindi while Sonam is the "smart and sensible" Avni. Swara Bhasker is the "bada** and bindaas" Sakshi. Shikha Talsania plays the role of Meera, the happy-go-lucky. "Cheerful and carefree. Veeres like Meera are a breath of fresh air in our mundane lives," is how the makers described her character on Instagram.Asked about playing the role of Avni, who is best friends with the protagonist , Sonam told IANS recently: "I don't believe that I need to play the central character. It's the character I wanted to play the most and I had the choice and I chose Avni. It worked out really well. If I had chosen to play the central character, I don't think any other mainstream actress would have done the film." In a previous interview, Kareena said that she was thrilled to have come across the script of Veere Di Wedding and was confident about the film. "This film shows what happens in life of four childhood friends. It's very interesting. When I first read the script, I enjoyed reading it. I felt excited and sure that people would like to see this kind of a film," she told IANS.clashes with Sonam's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor'stomorrow. We will be at the theatres on time but have you booked your tickets yet?