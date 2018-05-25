Veere Di Wedding: How Kareena Kapoor Reacted When She Read The Script For The First Time Kareena Kapoor said Veere Di Wedding is a progressive film

Still from the film Veere Di Wedding (Courtesy YouTube)

New Delhi: Highlights

"It's really a progressive film," said Kareena Kapoor
Kareena said Veere Di Wedding is not a "chick flick"
Veere Di Wedding is Kareena Kapoor's comeback film

Veere Di Wedding is just a week away from its release and the promotions are in full gear.



The Udta Punjab actress said that films like these have been made with the "male perspective" but this is the first time when something like this has been taken up. "We have watched films like these from male perspective in Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but through this film, people will, for the first time, see a story through four female friend's perspective."



The 37-year-old actress said Veere Di Wedding is not a "chick flick" just because the story encompasses the lives of four girlfriends. "When we see four girls on screen, audience thinks that it is a chick flick and it will be about their clothes, shoes and bags but this film is not like that," Kareena added.



Kareena Kapoor is making a comeback after a hiatus of two years. She was last seen in Udta Punjab, following which she took a break due to her pregnancy. After the birth of Taimur, the actress is back on track and this will be her first appearance in films after two years.



Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, is a "unique" story which encompasses the lives of four girlfriends who are facing life challenges in different phase of life. The film releases on June 1.



(With IANS inputs)



