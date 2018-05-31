Veere Di Wedding Banned In Pakistan Because Of 'Vulgar Dialogues And Obscene Scenes'

The release of Veere Di Wedding has hit a roadblock in Pakistan after the Censor Board there decided to ban the film due to its "vulgar dialogues and obscene scenes," reports news agency IANS. The film starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania was screened for the members of the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) on Tuesday night and the movie was deemed unfit for exhibition. CBFC Chairman Danyal Gilani told IANS via social media: "Members of the CBFC unanimously decided to not allow the film for public exhibition in the cinemas as its content flouts the Censorship of Film Code 1980."
Highlights
- Veere Di Wedding was given a green signal by the Indian Censor Board
- The film, certified 'A', releases on Friday
- Veere Di Wedding stars Sonam, Kareena, Swara and Shikha
As per an Express Tribune report, distribution clubs in Pakistan also withdrew the application for certification after CBFC members criticised the film, reports IANS.
Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, has been cleared with an 'A' certificate in India. The film is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. Earlier this month, Ekta told IANS that they did not face any issue with the Censor Board despite the many cuss words. Rhea, who is producing the film through her father's Anil Kapoor Film Company, told IANS: "One can be certain that if we can make a film for which my father can come along, then clearly, as women none of us should be ashamed of the film."
Veere Di Wedding is releasing on Friday along with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which features Sonam and Rhea's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor.
(With inputs from IANS)