Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Watch Veere Di Wedding Together. Janhvi, Khushi Join Them Too

Veere Sonam Kapoor brought a date and no points for guessing who it was. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja walked in hand-in-hand

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 31, 2018 09:43 IST
92 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Watch Veere Di Wedding Together. Janhvi, Khushi Join Them Too

Sonam and Anand at Veere Di Wedding screening

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. A special screening of the film was held last night
  2. Sonam-Anand, Janhvi-Khushi were spotted
  3. Guests also included Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor
It was a Kapoor fam-jam at the Veere Di Wedding screening in Mumbai on Wednesday! VeereSonam Kapoor brought a date and no points for guessing who it was. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja walked in hand-in-hand but not before they adorably posed for the paparazzi together. This is the first time that Anand accompanied Sonam to a Veere Di Wedding event - the duo married earlier this month. Sonam looked every bit chic in powder blue separates from the studios of Rahul Mishra and she rounded off her look with oversized frames and a milkmaid braided hairdo. Joining Sonam and Anand at the screening were the actress' cousins Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, who arrived with their filmmaker father Boney Kapoor.
 
vdw screening ndtv

So good to see Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja!

vdw screening ndtv

These guys are so adorable


Here's how star-studded was last night's screening of Veere Di Wedding, which releases tomorrow.
 
vdw screening ndtv

Can't get over these two

vdw screening ndtv

Janhvi came with Boney Kapoor

 
vdw screening ndtv

Hello there, Khushi Kapoor


That's not it, the guest-list also included the cast of Race 3, which means Sonam's father Anil Kapoor and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star Salman Khan were also there. They were joined by their Race 3 colleagues Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Race 3 releases on June 15.
 
vdw screening ndtv

Yass! Salman Khan is here


vdw screening ndtv

Anil Kapoor spotted

vdw screening ndtv

Daisy Shah dropped by

vdw screening ndtv

Bobby Deol came in casuals

vdw screening ndtv

Saqib Saleem also joined the fun


Attendance from Team Veere Di Wedding was marked by Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas. Kareena Kapoor, you were really missed!
 
vdw screening ndtv

Swara Bhasker at Veere Di Wedding screening

vdw screening ndtv

Shikha Talsania with Anil Kapoor

vdw screening ndtv

Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor produces Veere Di Wedding

vdw screening ndtv

Sumeet Vyas co-stars with Kareena Kapoor



Comments

Other Kapoor members who also watched Veere Di Wedding were Sonam's uncle and aunt Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor and cousin Mohit Marwah. We also spotted Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao and Richa Chadha at the screening.
 
vdw screening ndtv

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor at the screening

vdw screening ndtv

Mohit Marwah at the film's screening


vdw screening ndtv

Karan Johar and Rajkummar Rap clicked together

vdw screening ndtv

Richa Chadha at the film's screening



Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is all set to hit screens tomorrow! The film will clash with Sonam's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi at the box office. Which film are you more excited about? Tell us in the comments below.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

sonam kapoor anand ahujajanhvi khushi veere di wedding

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................