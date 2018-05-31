Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Watch Veere Di Wedding Together. Janhvi, Khushi Join Them Too Veere Sonam Kapoor brought a date and no points for guessing who it was. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja walked in hand-in-hand

92 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sonam and Anand at Veere Di Wedding screening New Delhi: Highlights A special screening of the film was held last night Sonam-Anand, Janhvi-Khushi were spotted Guests also included Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor Veere Di Wedding screening in Mumbai on Wednesday! Veere brought a date and no points for guessing who it was. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja walked in hand-in-hand but not before they adorably posed for the paparazzi together. This is the first time that Anand accompanied Sonam to a Veere Di Wedding event -

So good to see Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja! These guys are so adorable

Here's how star-studded was last night's screening of Veere Di Wedding, which releases tomorrow.

Can't get over these two Janhvi came with Boney Kapoor Hello there, Khushi Kapoor

That's not it, the guest-list also included the cast of Race 3, which means Sonam's father Anil Kapoor and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star Salman Khan were also there. They were joined by their Race 3 colleagues Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Race 3 releases on June 15.

Yass! Salman Khan is here

Anil Kapoor spotted Daisy Shah dropped by Bobby Deol came in casuals Saqib Saleem also joined the fun

Attendance from Team Veere Di Wedding was marked by Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.

Swara Bhasker at Veere Di Wedding screening Shikha Talsania with Anil Kapoor Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor produces Veere Di Wedding Sumeet Vyas co-stars with Kareena Kapoor





Other Kapoor members who also watched Veere Di Wedding were Sonam's uncle and aunt Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor and cousin Mohit Marwah. We also spotted Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao and Richa Chadha at the screening.

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor at the screening Mohit Marwah at the film's screening

Karan Johar and Rajkummar Rap clicked together Richa Chadha at the film's screening



Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is all set to hit screens tomorrow! The film will clash with Sonam's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi at the box office. Which film are you more excited about? Tell us in the comments below.





It was a Kapoor fam-jam at thescreening in Mumbai on Wednesday! Sonam Kapoor brought a date and no points for guessing who it was. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja walked in hand-in-hand but not before they adorably posed for the paparazzi together. This is the first time that Anand accompanied Sonam to aevent - the duo married earlier this month . Sonam looked every bit chic in powder blue separates from the studios of Rahul Mishra and she rounded off her look with oversized frames and a milkmaid braided hairdo. Joining Sonam and Anand at the screening were the actress' cousins Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, who arrived with their filmmaker father Boney Kapoor.Here's how star-studded was last night's screening of, which releases tomorrow.That's not it, the guest-list also included the cast of, which means Sonam's father Anil Kapoor andco-star Salman Khan were also there. They were joined by theircolleagues Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.releases on June 15.Attendance from Teamwas marked by Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas. Kareena Kapoor, you were really missed Other Kapoor members who also watchedwere Sonam's uncle and aunt Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor and cousin Mohit Marwah. We also spotted Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao and Richa Chadha at the screening.Directed by Shashanka Ghosh,is all set to hit screens tomorrow! The film will clash with Sonam's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor'sat the box office. Which film are you more excited about? Tell us in the comments below. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter