Not Greece, Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja 'Want To Go Someplace Warm' For Honeymoon

Sonam married Anand Ahuja on May 8. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor took no time to return to work after her wedding on May 8. She attended the Cannes Film Festival a week after the wedding ceremony and veer since she's returned from the French Riviera, Sonam is promotingendlessly. Starting today, she joined teamfor the promotions - Sonam has a small role in the biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. Because of her busy work diary, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had to postpone their honeymoon. Sonam and Anand are reportedly planning a trip by the end of October after Sonam's completing the filming of. She dismissed the reports of a honeymoon in Greece and told Mumbai Mirror : "We will go on our honeymoon by October-end or November. We want to go someplace warm, but haven't finalised the destination yet ."Apart from promotions and, director Shelly Chopra Dhar has also blocked 15 days in Sonam's work diary for, co-starring her father Anil Kapoor and actor Rajkummar Rao. "I really have a lot of work coming up.will be filmed for three months straight, from August to October," she said. But before everything else, Sonam is all set for her date with box office on June 1 whenopens in theatres. The film was delayed because the team did not want to let go of Kareena Kapoor, who plays the titular, whose wedding forms the film's background. "As women, we need to stand by each other in every way possible . After Kareena said 'yes' to, there were other actresses who wanted to do the role and we could have gone ahead with anybody else. But she was the best fit for the role, the first choice, and an irreplaceable part of the film. Someone as committed and talented as she is, deserves a team that waits for her," Sonam said.also stars Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh.