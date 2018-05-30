Sonam Kapoor Postponed Her Wedding For Swara Bhasker. Here's Why

Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding co-star and bestie Swara Bhasker wouldn't have made it to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding if it wasn't for Sonam's great persuasive skills. During a recent radio interview, Swara revealed that Sonam Kapoor postponed her wedding so that she could be a part of the grand celebrations, reports News 18. Swara revealed that Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor (Sonam's parents), after consulting an astrologer, had zeroed in on March 12 for Sonam's wedding date. However, Swara's brother Ishaan was also getting married on the same day. Swara said, "Sonam entered (Veere Di Wedding set) looking very upset. I got an idea what it was about. She even asked me if I could convince my parents in order to get Ishan's wedding date changed."
Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja on May 8
- Sonam convinced her parents change the date to ensure Swara attended
- Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker co-star in Veere Di Wedding
On the other hand, Swara tried convincing Sonam's parents to postpone Sonam's wedding to another date and the rest is history. Swara was a present throughout the three-day affair and the pictures shared by the actress are a proof of the strong bond that these two actresses share.
Check out some of Swara Bhasker's post from Sonam Kapoor's wedding here.
CommentsSonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker have co-starred in Raanjhanaa and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, featuring Salman Khan. The duo will soon be seen together in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania. The film will hit the screens on June 1.
Sonam Kapoor married her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony on May 8. The wedding took place in the morning and was followed by a grand reception on the same day. Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker (of course) were in attendance.