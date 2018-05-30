Kareena Kapoor And The 'Original Veeres' Partied Last Night. See Pics

With only two days left for the release of Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor needed to calm her nerves and a party night with the girl gang seems to be the best way to diffuse the tension (if any at all). Kareena partied with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita and MUA Mallika Bhat on Tuesday night and Amrita shared pictures of the 'original veeres.' Kareena paired her flared denims with a black top while Karisma paired her trousers with partially sequined top, Malaika wore a printed risqué dress while Amrita wore a shirt dress with hot pants. The ladies pouted and clicked pictures.
Here are glimpses from last night's party.
Veere Di Wedding is Kareena Kapoor's first film after the birth of her son Taimur. She is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and Taimur was born in December 2016.
Kareena Kapoor stars with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in this Friday's Veere Di Wedding, which has been produced by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Veere Di Wedding is the story of four friends dealing with their personal issues with the help of their friends.
CommentsThe quartet is currently busy promoting Veere Di Wedding on television shows and through interviews. The film's songs and promotional material often puts the film on the trends list too.
Veere Di Wedding opens in theatres on June 1 along with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which features Sonam and Rhea's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead role.