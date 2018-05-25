Veere Di Wedding Song Aa Jao Na Is The SOS Call You Send A Friend In the song, Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania recall how they supported each other through and through

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT A still from Veere Di Wedding. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Aa Jao Na is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Sachdev Aa Jao Na proves that best friend always have your back Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1 veeres for a' pick me up' - that's the lesson of new Veere Di Wedding song Aa Jao Na. After Aa Jao Na is featured on the four female protagonists of Shashanka Ghosh's film but the song is in the voices of Arijit Singh and Shashwat Sachdev. In the song, Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania reminisce the happy moments they claimed as their own and how they supported each other through and through:



Watch Aa Jao Na here:







Veere Di Wedding is produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor. The trailer of the film releases earlier this month and it was promised a grand tale of a grandiose friendship. The four protagonists, at a certain age, are struggling with problems and while solving each other's issues they break one stereotype at a time.



Watch the trailer of Veere Di Wedding:







Veere Di Wedding is Kareena's first film after giving birth to her son Taimur and for Sonam's it is her first movie after her wedding . Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja earlier in May.



Veere Di Wedding also stars Neena Gupta and Sumeet Vyas. The film will Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, starring Sonam and Rhea's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor.



When life gives you trouble summon yours for a' pick me up' - that's the lesson of newsong. After Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor) calls off her wedding she looks up at her three best friends for support, who are right there beside her.is featured on the four female protagonists of Shashanka Ghosh's film but the song is in the voices of Arijit Singh and Shashwat Sachdev. In the song, Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania reminisce the happy moments they claimed as their own and how they supported each other through and through:Watchhere:is produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor. The trailer of the film releases earlier this month and it was promised a grand tale of a grandiose friendship. The four protagonists, at a certain age, are struggling with problems and while solving each other's issues they break one stereotype at a time.Watch the trailer ofis Kareena's first film after giving birth to her son Taimur and for Sonam's it is her first movie after her wedding . Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja earlier in May.also stars Neena Gupta and Sumeet Vyas. The film will open in theatres on June 1 when it will clash at the box office with, starring Sonam and Rhea's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter