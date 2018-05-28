Veere Di Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Will No Longer Do More Than A Film A Year Kareena Kapoor, who will be seen in a film almost after a span of two years, said that now, she will not be able to give time to a movie like before.

Kareena Kapoor, who will be seen in a film almost after a span of two years, said that now, she will not be able to give time to a movie like before. Kareena added that rather than signing two to three films a year, she would rather concentrate on one film every year, reported IANS. "I might not be able to give time to a film like earlier; so I would want to work on a film that gets over within 50 days. So maybe not two to three films in a year, but I would rather do one film every year," IANS quoted the 37-year-old actress.



Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Chaubey-directed Udta Punjab , which was released in 2016 before Taimur was born. Kareena and Saif welcomed baby boy Taimur in December that year.



In spite of being away from films,



Kareena has featured in dance numbers like It's Rocking, Marjaani, Fevicol se and Mera Naam Mary Hai, all of which turned out to be huge hits with the audience. On being asked if she will continue to feature in special songs, the actress said: "There is nothing wrong with song and dance. It is not derogatory. We come from a film family and our films are known for song and dance... So I will always do what I think is right, what works for my personality and my career."



"I joined the film industry to be known as an actress first, then a star. So I want people to remember my performance, even if the film does not turn out as expected. I love acting and I take my career quite seriously," she added.



In Veere Di Wedding, Kareena co-stars with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. About her role in the film, the actress said: "I think I wanted to be a part of this film from the beginning because this is a very different film for me. I have always been a part of films where I shared screen space with heroes and I played the heroine. And here, I am narrating the story of a girl, along with three other girls who are her best buddies."



"Also, this is a story that captures various stages of love and marriage of girls. One wants to get married, one is getting divorced, one is commitment phobic... So it is a story of different shades of a relationship," Kareena added.



Earlier, Kareena had said that



Veere Di Wedding hits the screens on June 1.



